× Rain on the parades this weekend?

The parade schedule really starts to crank up this weekend. What will your weather be like? Overall for the most part a bit dreary. While temperatures will be on the warm side we are not going to be seeing a lot of sun over the next several days.

Look for just spotty shower activity Saturday. A weak front moving through the area will produce a better chance in the morning with the overall chance through the day at 20%. Nothing really that heavy but a few showers will be moving through. Best chance will be during the Bilge parade in Slidell.

By the time the action gets going in French Quarter Saturday night the chances are very low. Temperatures will still be mild in the upper 60s. On Sunday rain chances are only slightly higher around 30%. Again the theme will be warm temperatures and humid conditions with a lot of cloud cover. Spotty showers will be popping up and drifting through. Not heavy at any one time but probably a good idea to take an umbrella or poncho out with you.

After that better rain chances move in by the middle of next week.