NOPD identifies suspect in party bus attack that left tourist unconscious

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for a man police say knocked a tourist unconscious in the French Quarter last weekend.

The attack occurred around 2:20 a.m. on February 10 when a group of tourists walked out of their hotel and spotted several people hanging out of a parked party bus harassing a homeless woman at the intersection of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue.

The tourists intervened on behalf of the homeless woman, and a number of people got off of the party bus and confronted them, according to the NOPD.

As the group of tourists was walking away, one member of the party bus group approached from behind and struck a member of the other group in the face from behind, knocking him unconscious.

A second attack began before the members of the party bus group got back on board and the bus drove away.

NOPD officers stopped the party bus on the corner of Canal and Rampart Street, but the suspect had already gotten off of the bus.

Detectives later identified 18-year-old Mark Gregory Hunter as the suspect and issued a warrant for a charge of second degree battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Mark Gregory Hunter is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

