× Loyd Sets New 60 Hurdles Personal Best at LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE – Kyah Loyd set a new personal best in the 60-meter hurdles, highlighting the Green Wave’s participation at the LSU Twilight meet in Baton Rouge on Friday night. Loyd got the day started in impressive fashion, running an 8.47 in the 60-meter hurdles. That mark was .04 seconds faster than her previous personal best, improving on her third-best time in school history. Loyd’s mark also moves her up from seventh in the conference this season to fifth. Loyd finished second in her heat and advanced to the race final.

In that final, Loyd was a mere .01 slower to finish in 8.48 seconds and take a fourth-place showing.

Also running in the 60-meter hurdle prelims was Pauline Helm. Helm came in 10th place with a time of 9.38 seconds, barely missing a spot in the finals by .07 seconds. In the mile, Jennifer LaMori took fourth place with a time of 5:15.45, just missing out on setting a new PR. MaryCatherine Stovall was right behind her in fifth place, crossing the finish line in 5:26.27.

The 400 saw Oneke Gwan come in eighth place in a time of 59.58 seconds, coming up just .01 shy of breaking her personal best. Kyra Ness-Lanckriet was 13th in 1:00.64.

Tulane will participate next weekend in the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The two-day meet will span Friday and Saturday.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.