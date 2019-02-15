Deported sex offender rearrested in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA — U. S. Customs and Border Protection announced the rearrest of a man who had previously been convicted of a sex crime involving a child in the country and deported.
According to border patrol agents, the arrest happened Friday morning, February 15, on Interstate 10 in Calcashieu Parish. They say that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car with three passengers. Inside the car, agents say the deputy identified Heber Obed Hernandez-Martinez and contacted Customs and Border Protection for assistance.
Agents say that Hernandez-Martinez was convicted in 2009 of a first degree sexual offense involving a child and served 84 months in prison in the United States. After his release, they say he was deported in 2016.
According to Customs and Border Protection, Herdandez-Martinez will remain in jail and could face felony immigration charges.