Colonels Edged by SIU, 6-5 in Season Opener

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University baseball team fell 6-5 to Southern Illinois University Friday in its first game of the 2019 season at Ben Meyer Diamond at Didier Field.

Newcomer Trever Kilcrease gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in five innings as the starting pitcher, fanning seven hitters in his debut. Senior Parker White was the tough-luck losing pitcher as an unearned run turned out to be the difference.

Salukis (1-0) reliever Noah Farmer picked up the win and Trey McDaniel notched the save by closing the game with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Junior college transfer Chris Sandberg made a splash in his first game with the Colonels (0-1), smacking a two-run homer to left field in the fourth and plating senior Brady Bell on an RBI single in the sixth. Sandberg finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Nicholls scored the first run of the game via a two-out, bases-loaded bunt for a single from speedy sophomore Dane Simon. SIU answered with two runs in the third on RBI singles before Sandberg’s homer in the fourth gave the Colonels a 3-2 edge.

The Salukis countered quickly in the next frame, plating two on sacrifice flies after a successful double steal put runners in scoring position. Nine-hole hitter Addison Fugitt padded the lead on a two-out double to left center in the sixth that brought home catcher Austin Ulick.

The Colonels tied the game in the seventh following Sandberg’s RBI single in the sixth and senior shortstop Ethan Valdez taking home from second on a wild pitch.

With one out and runners on first and third in the eighth, SIU shortstop Grey Epps stole second and the ball ended up rolling into center field, allowing first baseman J.T. Weber to trot home as the game-winning run.

The two sides will face off again Saturday at Didier Field. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.