Black History Month: Take Fo’ Records did it for NOLA’s hip hop culture!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- We're taking it back to the 90's for today's black history moment. It's the story of Take Fo' Records.

Eldon Delloyd Anderson of Take Fo' said, " Take Fo records was basically started in '91-'92 with a group by the name of Da Sha Ra` and the record called 'I Feel Like Bootin' Up' and while that was happening we were watching (DJ) Jubilee as the was the DJ for Walter L. Cohen High School dances.The dances started at 8 and if you weren't there at 6:30, you weren't getting in. For him to grab the mic and have 3,000 people inside of a high school gym, dancing all at one time off of call and response on 'Stop, Pause do the Jubilee All.' Take Fo shot out of the gate from there."

As for their impact on New Orleans early hip hop, Anderson said, "Take Fo has made it the backbone of the culture to where we got it, did it, it worked, and we kept making it work so we made it that staple in the culture of New Orleans."