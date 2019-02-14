Valentine`s Day Cocktails with Radical Xchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashtin Berry from Radical Xchange showed Carla some Valentine's Day cocktails that you can make yourself and your loved one.

“Valentine's Collins”

Ingredients:

2oz Gin

.5oz Strawberry Syrup

Yuzu Juice

Top with Q Grapefruit

“Novara Mule”

Ingredients:

1.5oz Campari

.5oz Cocchi Rosa

.5oz simple

.75oz lime

Top with Q Ginger Beer

“Cocoa Kola”

Ingredients:

1.5oz Cognac

.75oz Sfumato

.5oz lime

Top with Q Kola

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Click here for more information about Radical Xchange.