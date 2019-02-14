Valentine`s Day Cocktails with Radical Xchange

Ashtin Berry from Radical Xchange showed Carla some Valentine's Day cocktails that you can make yourself and your loved one.
“Valentine's Collins”
Ingredients:
- 2oz Gin
- .5oz Strawberry Syrup
- Yuzu Juice
- Top with Q Grapefruit
*********
“Novara Mule”
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Campari
- .5oz Cocchi Rosa
- .5oz simple
- .75oz lime
- Top with Q Ginger Beer
*********
“Cocoa Kola”
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Cognac
- .75oz Sfumato
- .5oz lime
- Top with Q Kola
- 2 dashes chocolate bitters
