Valentine`s Day Cocktails with Radical Xchange

Ashtin Berry from Radical Xchange showed Carla some Valentine's Day cocktails that you can make yourself and your loved one.

“Valentine's Collins”

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Gin
  • .5oz Strawberry Syrup
  • Yuzu Juice
  • Top with Q Grapefruit

*********

“Novara Mule”

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Campari
  • .5oz Cocchi Rosa
  • .5oz simple
  • .75oz lime
  • Top with Q Ginger Beer

*********

“Cocoa Kola”

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Cognac
  • .75oz Sfumato
  • .5oz lime
  • Top with Q Kola
  • 2 dashes chocolate bitters

Click here for more information about Radical Xchange.

