NEW ORLEANS — Two floors of an apartment building on Esplanade Avenue were evacuated this evening due to a fire.

According to New Orleans firefighters, a fire broke out in a seventh floor apartment at The Esplanade at City Park building in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. Firefighters say that nobody was inside the apartment when the fire started.

As a precaution, the sixth and seventh floors of the building were evacuated.

Around 6:00, the NOFD said that the fire was out.