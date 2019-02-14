× Surprise proposal! Man proposes to girlfriend in classroom where they first met in 3rd grade

St. Tammany Parish– How romantic is this? A surprise proposal that took place in the same place where a North Shore couple first met. It happened in the 3rd Grade classroom at Folsom Elementary School, where the couple met as kids.

St. Tammany Parish School District posted this video to their Facebook account showing Nate Pierre popping the question to his girlfriend Darcey Crawford. He worked with his old school to make the proposal happen. Pierre was invited to the school for a career-day type presentation, and his girlfriend came to film the presentation, but then a twist of fate turned that presentation into a proposal.

Instead Pierre read their “love story” to the current 3rd Graders about how they met, and the journey they took towards love. At the end he asked his girlfriend to come to the front of the classroom and he proposed.

Take a look! This video will give you all the feels this Valentine’s Day!