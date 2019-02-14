On Valentine’s Day, these high school kids are in love with their bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the bridge that just opened.

And it's the bridge that just got blessed.

It's the Magnolia Bridge. The location is right across from Cabrini High School, so a lot of people call it the "Cabrini Bridge".

On Valentine's Day, the entire school, students and teachers left their school building and crossed the street to then cross the bridge. It's not just another bridge.

It's the bridge they love.

So, they're celebrating their love.

Not only is the bridge getting lots of love, it's the bridge that's receiving a blessing. Father Jonathan Hemelt blessed the bridge.

He's the pastor at Holy Rosary Church, right next door to Cabrini High School on Esplanade Avenue