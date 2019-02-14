NOLA Flavor with Effervescence

Posted 1:11 PM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, February 14, 2019

Effervescence

"Effervescence Bubbles & Bites is an elegant champagne bar with chef-inspired sharing plates on the edge of the French Quarter in New Orleans" - nolabubbles.com

Labneh Hollandaise
This recipe is an easy method to make hollandaise: the delicious and luxurious (but sometimes intimidating) essential brunch sauce.  In our version, we add labneh yogurt that gives this decadent sauce a refreshing zip.
Ingredients:
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2
  • tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup labneh yogurt

Instructions:

Heat butter in a small pot and bring just up to a boil.  Combine egg yolks, lemon juice, water, hot sauce and fine sea salt in a blender.  Blend on low then begin drizzling in hot butter in a slow, steady stream.  Continue to slowly pour until all butter has been added.  Blend just until sauce thickens.  Add labneh at the very end and blend just to combine.
Prepare just before needed.  Sauce can be held in a warm place for up to one hour.  Do not overheat or the emulsion will break.
