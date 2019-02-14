NOLA Flavor with Effervescence

"Effervescence Bubbles & Bites is an elegant champagne bar with chef-inspired sharing plates on the edge of the French Quarter in New Orleans" - nolabubbles.com
- Address
- 1036 North Rampart Street
- New Orleans, LA 70116
- Phone
- 504-509-7644
- Hours
- Regular Hours
- Wednesday - Thursday: 4:00pm - 11:00pm (Food service ends 30 minutes before close.)
- Friday & Saturday: 3:00pm - 1:00am (Food service begins at 4:00pm and ends 30 minutes before close.)
- Sunday: 1:00pm - 8:00pm (Food service ends 30 minutes before close.)
- Closed Monday & Tuesday
- Special Hours
- Valentine's Day (Thursday, February 14th): 4:00pm - 11:00pm
- Special Bubbles & Bites Menu for Two
- Service for two: $95
- Mardi Gras Day (Tuesday, March 5th): Open 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Special Menu coming soon
- Closed on Ash Wednesday
- Menus
- nolabubbles.com
