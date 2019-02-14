King Cake of the Day: Maurice’s French Pastries!

Metairie - King cake of the day is back! Today we're heading to Maurice's French Pastries located in Metairie!

Jean-Luc Albin owns Maurice French Pastries in Metairie and his secret is fresh, sweet dough. "The dough is what it's all about because you have a good brioche dough made with cinnamon, butter, sugar - which is brown sugar, and cinnamon."

They make so many different varieties of king cakes including traditional, cream cheese and fruit-filled! They also do specialty king cakes, "we do the Ponchatoula with the strawberries and cream. Of course, we have savory one where I fill up with soft-boiled poached eggs, crisp bacon, fresh asparagus, and topped with sauce. You cannot go any better than that!"

Jean-Luc tells us his favorite way to serve the savory king cake "It's just absolutely wonderful. Do you know what? You take that for a party on Sunday morning? Just pop some champagne, and that's it. You got it made!"

