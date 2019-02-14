Hiring a singing telegram, The Fleur de Lis Quartet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Fleur de Lis Quartet are members of the Crescent City Sound Chorus in New Orleans, and part of Sweet Adelines International. They’ve been performing singing telegrams together for the last decade.

The all-female members include, Jeannine Thibodaux (Lead), Sheryl York (Bass), Nanette Ledet (Baritone), and Beverly Traub (Tenor).

The quartet has an open schedule and will go anywhere, for any occasion to sing a song for your loved one.

To contact the Fleur de Lis Quartet, email Jeannine Thibodaux at dthibodaux007@att.net