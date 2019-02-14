‘Black Lightning’ strikes with the perfect forecast for kids at Boys & Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, La - It's a big hit TV show on NOLA 38 - The CW.

It's Black Lightning. Monday nights at 9 pm.

And two of the stars of the show are also a big hit.

That's a big hit, especially in person according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Wild Bill is with the stars and a gym full of kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Gretna, Louisiana.

With the kids all waiting and wondering what was about to happen, then like thunder and lightning, the two TV superhero stars walk right into the Boys & Girls Club.

It's the perfect forecast for a fan like 9-year-old Jace.

Jace says, "I'm a big fan and I watch every episode and I love your super powers!"

And Wild Bill Wood says to Jace, "they love you!"

The celebrities sign autographs for every kid at the Boys & Girls Club.

One of stars is Nafessa Williams.

On Black Lighting, Nafessa Williams plays Anissa Pierce and Thunder.

Nafessa is originally from Philadelphia.

She says playing a superhero is a dream come true for her.

Nafessa Williams says, "this was a bucket list thing for me playing a superhero so it's been great."

Wild Bill Wood says, "you're a superhero inspiring these kids to become heroes."

Nafessa Williams says, "it's definitely an honor, the way to do it is to authentically tell the story of the superheroes of our show and I'm doing that and having a great job doing it."

Marvin Jones, III stars as Tobias Whale. He's a really, really bad guy on the show.

WIld Bill says to him, "on the show, you're evil and cunning and sinister!"

Marvin says, "it gives me a sense of joy to know that even though what I'm doing is bad on television, to speak to them to know that that guy is not so bad, he came to talk to us and he's a good guy."

The Black Lightning superstars are on a ten-city-tour from New Orleans to New York. They are superheroes making a super impression.

Thomas Falgout from the Boys & Girls Clubs says, "any time you can have stars come out to the Boys & Girls Club, especially from Black Lightning to let kids know there are great things you can do in your community and it's what we do every day at Boys & Girls Clubs is give kids hope and opportunity."

Black Lightning will be back for a third season.

You can watch Black Lightning Monday nights at 9 pm on NOLA 38 - The CW.