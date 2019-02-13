Tamica and LBJ’s favorite love songs
Love is in the air, and Tamica and LBJ are sharing some of their favorite love songs.
LBJ’s top three love songs.
- “Chuck E’s in Love” from Rickie Lee Jones.
2. “By Your Side” from Sade.
3. “Reminiscing” from Little River Band.
Tamica had a hard time choosing just three since all she really listens to are love songs, but she gave it a try.
- “Truly” from Lionel Richie.
2. “How Deep Is Your Love” from PJ Morton.
3. “Make You Feel My Love” from Adele.
I think those are pretty good songs, but since I am writing this article I am going pick one I think is more… romantic.
You can’t go wrong with Otis.
What are some of your favorite love songs?