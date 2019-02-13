× Tamica and LBJ’s favorite love songs

Love is in the air, and Tamica and LBJ are sharing some of their favorite love songs.

LBJ’s top three love songs.

“Chuck E’s in Love” from Rickie Lee Jones.

2. “By Your Side” from Sade.

3. “Reminiscing” from Little River Band.

Tamica had a hard time choosing just three since all she really listens to are love songs, but she gave it a try.

“Truly” from Lionel Richie.

2. “How Deep Is Your Love” from PJ Morton.

3. “Make You Feel My Love” from Adele.

I think those are pretty good songs, but since I am writing this article I am going pick one I think is more… romantic.

You can’t go wrong with Otis.

What are some of your favorite love songs?