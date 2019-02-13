NOPD identifies suspect in casino bathroom attack and robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department has named a suspect in an attack and robbery that happened inside the bathroom of a casino. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say the attack happened at about 5:15 in the morning on December 12. They say that a gambler at Harrah's went into a bathroom at the casino to count his winnings. That's when, according to police, a man grabbed the gambler from behind and slammed him against a toilet then took the victim's money.

Initially police released a photo of the man who they said was responsible for the attack, but they did not know his name. This week, officers released the name of a suspect along with another photo.

Police say 36-year-old Brandon Irvin is responsible for the attack. They say he left the scene in a white minivan.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos released by police, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.