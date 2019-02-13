Love It, Like It, Hate It: Last-minute Valentine’s Chocolates!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s no secret that Valentine’s Day chocolates aren’t exactly good for us, and unfortunately, it’s slim pickings for truly good-for-you heart-shaped boxes of chocolates. But with a little creativity and imagination, there are options! Tune in to today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it as we Get the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets for Valentine’s sweets.

LOVE IT!

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries – no sugar added, vegan, GF | available at FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center

Four ingredients: Swerve, coconut oil, 100% dark chocolate, and strawberries.

Super simple: Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil with four ounces of 100% dark chocolate bar, broken into pieces.

Heat on stove, stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add one cup Swerve Sweetener, stirring until thoroughly dissolved. Drizzle over frozen strawberries and it'll harden within seconds.

Go Raw Super Raw Chocolate | at Whole Foods Market

Two ingredients: Raw cacao, raw agave nectar

32 calories, 5 grams carb, 0 fiber, 3 grams sugar

Choc Zero Keto Bark | available online only; could be belated Valentine’s gift

Unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, fiber, almonds, sea salt, sweetened with monkfruit

120 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 0 sugar

Chocolate Bars | 70+ percent cocoa

g. Acalli 70% dark chocolate (local NOLA company) | Chocolove 77% | Alter Eco 70% cocoa

| Chocolove 77% | Alter Eco 70% cocoa approximately 200 calories, 8-15 grams net carbs and 6-9 grams sugar per one-ounce serving

LIKE IT!

Ghirardelli Chocolate Hearts

Per 3-heart serving: 160 calories, 18 grams carbs, 17 grams sugar

Ingredients include sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate

Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises

Not really “dark” chocolate; Dove Dark is 60% cocoa according to the company; first ingredient is sugar

Per 4-heart serving: 150 calories, 17 grams carbs, 13 grams sugar

HATE IT!

Heart-Shaped Skittles, Starbursts

34-46 grams of sugar in every palm-sized plastic heart!

Sugar & corn syrup are first two ingredients

Artificial food dyes red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1

Sugar Free Chocolate & Dark Chocolate (e.g. Whitman’s and Russel Stover’s Sugar-Free Chocolate)

5% cocoa; Per ounce: approximately 150 calories, 16 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 14 grams sugar alcohols…

Ingredients include maltitol, chocolate, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, sucralose

Label states that “excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect”

Giant heart-shaped boxes of chocolates

1,000-plus calories

6 days worth of added sugar

