Love It, Like It, Hate It: Last-minute Valentine’s Chocolates!

It’s no secret that Valentine’s Day chocolates aren’t exactly good for us, and unfortunately, it’s slim pickings for truly good-for-you heart-shaped boxes of chocolates. But with a little creativity and imagination, there are options! Tune in to today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it as we Get the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets for Valentine’s sweets.
LOVE IT!
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries – no sugar added, vegan, GF | available at FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center
- Four ingredients: Swerve, coconut oil, 100% dark chocolate, and strawberries.
- Super simple: Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil with four ounces of 100% dark chocolate bar, broken into pieces.
- Heat on stove, stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add one cup Swerve Sweetener, stirring until thoroughly dissolved. Drizzle over frozen strawberries and it'll harden within seconds.
Go Raw Super Raw Chocolate | at Whole Foods Market
- Two ingredients: Raw cacao, raw agave nectar
- 32 calories, 5 grams carb, 0 fiber, 3 grams sugar
Choc Zero Keto Bark | available online only; could be belated Valentine’s gift
- Unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, fiber, almonds, sea salt, sweetened with monkfruit
- 120 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 0 sugar
Chocolate Bars | 70+ percent cocoa
- g. Acalli 70% dark chocolate (local NOLA company) | Chocolove 77% | Alter Eco 70% cocoa
- approximately 200 calories, 8-15 grams net carbs and 6-9 grams sugar per one-ounce serving
LIKE IT!
Ghirardelli Chocolate Hearts
- Per 3-heart serving: 160 calories, 18 grams carbs, 17 grams sugar
- Ingredients include sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate
Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises
- Not really “dark” chocolate; Dove Dark is 60% cocoa according to the company; first ingredient is sugar
- Per 4-heart serving: 150 calories, 17 grams carbs, 13 grams sugar
HATE IT!
Heart-Shaped Skittles, Starbursts
- 34-46 grams of sugar in every palm-sized plastic heart!
- Sugar & corn syrup are first two ingredients
- Artificial food dyes red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1
Sugar Free Chocolate & Dark Chocolate (e.g. Whitman’s and Russel Stover’s Sugar-Free Chocolate)
- 5% cocoa; Per ounce: approximately 150 calories, 16 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 14 grams sugar alcohols…
- Ingredients include maltitol, chocolate, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, sucralose
- Label states that “excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect”
Giant heart-shaped boxes of chocolates
- 1,000-plus calories
- 6 days worth of added sugar
