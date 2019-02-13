Love is in the air and at the bakery where the baker comes all the way from France

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Love is Sweet at Maurice French Pastries.

It's sweet every day of the year, but especially on Valentine's Day.

And the week or two leading up to Valentine's Day.

That's because of the brains behind the bakery.

His name is Jean Luc.

He's French.

He stared cooking before he was even fifteen.

Jean Luc got into the business because his dad was a chef.

And his mom was a pretty good cook!

Jean Luc worked in Paris at a hotel.

Then he went into the French Navy. And what was his job there? Of course, Jean Luc was a cook.

He came to the United States to work at a hotel in Atlanta. After a vacation in New Orleans, he had no doubt, he had to be here.

Now he has two locations of Maurice French Pastries, the business he bought from a man named Maurice.

