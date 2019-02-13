Let these tiny New Orleans-themed hearts do the talking!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This Valentine's Day how will you say you love someone? Maybe with a card? Maybe with flowers?

Or as News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found maybe with New Orleans-themed candy with some pretty sweet sayings!

This Valentine's Day let the candy do the talking with NOLA Talks Candy.

These tiny hearts are getting the conversation started with cute New Orleans sayings like : "I got Roux Babe," "I love you more than Jazz Fest," Po-Boy Meets Girl," "Will you beignet mine?," "504 Forever Yours," "I'll Pinch Your Tail," and so many more. They are colored purple, green, and gold, just like the Mardi Gras colors.

"My husband and I were in bed scrolling through our phones and came across an article about necco not making conversation hearts this year. We got to thinking and couldn't believe that New Orleans hadn't made any New Orleans-themed hearts yet," Cherie Melancon Franz, Creator of NOLA Talks Candy said.

Cherie and her husband Art kept going back and forth with different funny slogans and their sweet business was born.

In less than a month she's ordered over 72-thousand tiny hearts and now they're being sold in 10 different stores.

"They are packaged in little bags and there are 20 to a bag," she said.

People are falling in love with NOLA Talks Candy. They are selling them to places near and far. Hotels, brides, local film crews have all been strong supporters of NOLA Talks Candy so far.

"It has been an amazing experience. Everyone has been so kind and helpful. It was a happy accident and now I have another business," she said.

A little labor of love, made with love for people to fall in love!

"I'm getting people telling me that they live out of town or they have family members from out of town and they really miss home in New Orleans. It is like having a little piece of home for Valentine's Day," she said.

They plan to sell their candies year round with different themes for various events and holidays.

You can find NOLA Talks Candy by Thinkerella at Bonne Fleur Gifts & Oddities, Fleurty Girl, Little Miss Muffin, Home Malone, Peony, Creative Framing, style encore, Thinkerella, Courtney's, NOLA Gifts and Decor, and NOLA Boo.

For more information, click HERE.