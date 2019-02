Former Zephyrs COO Ron Maestri, who coached UNO to 543 baseball victories, was our guest on the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday night.

The Baby Cakes will leave Zephyr Field for Wichita, perhaps after the 2019 season.

So, is baseball a goner? Here’s Ron Maestri.

