Get the Skinny: 3 Truly Good-For-You Heart-Shaped Valentines

Posted 6:35 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, February 13, 2019

A typical heart-shaped box of chocolates packs in nearly 1,000 calories and more than 120 grams of sugar!  But if you’re looking for a heart-shaped sweet that’s also GOOD for your sweetie, check out these 3 DIY ideas for heart-shaped Valentines.

 

 

Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts by Swerve

  • Keto friendly, low carb, sugar free, vegan
  • 200 calories, 1 gram net carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar
  • Link to recipe here

 

Related Story
Get the Skinny: CREOLE + CAJUN SEASONING | TOP 6 PICKS

 

Breakfast in Bed – or Breakfast for Dinner – with  heart-shaped whole grain pancakes

  • g. Kodiak Power Cakes with heart-shaped heat-safe cookie cutter

 

 

Heart-shaped Hearts filled with notes, gift certificates, indulgences for your sweetie

  • Carve out time for movie day, park day, picnic
  • Gift certificate for massage, spa, favorite shops
  • No-cost gift certificates: think dinner clean-up duty for a month

 

 

 

##

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.