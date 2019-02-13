Get the Skinny: 3 Truly Good-For-You Heart-Shaped Valentines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A typical heart-shaped box of chocolates packs in nearly 1,000 calories and more than 120 grams of sugar! But if you’re looking for a heart-shaped sweet that’s also GOOD for your sweetie, check out these 3 DIY ideas for heart-shaped Valentines.

Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts by Swerve

Keto friendly, low carb, sugar free, vegan

200 calories, 1 gram net carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar

Link to recipe here

Breakfast in Bed – or Breakfast for Dinner – with heart-shaped whole grain pancakes

g. Kodiak Power Cakes with heart-shaped heat-safe cookie cutter

Heart-shaped Hearts filled with notes, gift certificates, indulgences for your sweetie

Carve out time for movie day, park day, picnic

Gift certificate for massage, spa, favorite shops

No-cost gift certificates: think dinner clean-up duty for a month

