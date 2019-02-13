Editorial: Pelicans season can’t end soon enough

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

This would be a perfect time to hear from Pelcians general manager Dell Demps.

You know, the guy who is supposedly in charge of this basketball mess.

Instead, night after night, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has to take the heat, alone.

Gentry finally had enough Tuesday night, declaring that he was finished talking about Anthony Davis.

“Ask him,” said Gentry.

This after Davis scored 3 points, on 1 for 9 shooting in a 30 point loss at home to Orlando.

Two weeks ago, Davis and his agent tried to force a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers before the deadline.

The Pelicans thankfully, did not make the deal, even as the Lakers’ Magic Johnson said New Orleans didn’t act in good faith.

When New Orleans pondered sitting Davis for the rest of the season as a healthy scratch, Davis’ agent appealed to the NBA, who pressured New Orleans to play Davis.

So, welcome to a basketball malaise, something that cannot end soon enough.

The middle of April can’t get here soon enough.

