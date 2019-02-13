× Basket-brawl: Fight sends Kennedy and Carver to LHSAA hearing Friday

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Kennedy high school and Carver high school will appear Friday afternoon at a hearing in Baton Rouge to answer for their roles in a fight Tuesday night at their boys basketball game.

Bonine said because of the incident, he cancelled Wednesday night’s Carver at Sophie B. Wright game. It was senior night at Sophie B. Wright.

A three person panel of executive committee members will hear from both schools. Bonine said they will make a recommendation to him, and then he will issue a ruling.

Bonine said he cancelled Carver’s game Wednesday night because the basketball program was already on probation for lack of administrative control. Carver, said Bonine, has been involved in what he called “multiple incidents.”

“They hit the trip switch,” said Bonine.

Bonine said he has looked at multiple videos of the fight. He said a total of 24 players were ejected, many for leaving the bench area.

The hearing is set for 1 pm Friday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.