Would you eat it? Bacon-stuffed Cinnamon Heart Rolls!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is making your perfect Valentine's Day breakfast - sweet and salty all in one!

Bacon-stuffed Cinnamon Heart Rolls

1 can Grands cinnamon rolls

1 package fully cooked bacon

Red food coloring

Preheat oven to 350.

Pop open the cinnamon rolls and unroll them.

Place two slices of bacon on the inside of the roll.

Roll back both ends to the center and pinch the bottom to form a heart.

Bake for 16 minutes.

Combine the food coloring with the icing in the package and drizzle on top.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!