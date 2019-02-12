Want to double date with penguins this Valentine’s Day?

This Supper Club series raises awareness about sustainably sourced seafood and highlights environmentally-friendly catering practices.

Audubon Catering is proud to be a certified environmentally-friendly caterer, with recognition from the Green Restaurant Association. This prestigious award means that business meets the strict standards of the association, implementing a wide array of policies to increase environmental sustainability.

“My heart lies in sustainability and I was eager to spearhead Audubon’s certification as Louisiana’s first Green Caterer,” said Alan Ehrich, Audubon’s Executive Chef. “Menus focus on seasonal foods available from local vendors and Farmer’s Markets, and to use fresh herbs grown in the Zoo gardens. I love integrating the latest culinary concepts with classic international and Louisiana fare,” says Ehrich.

Tickets for the February 14 dinner are $125 per person or $115 for Audubon members. Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets now. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m

