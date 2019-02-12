Want to double date with penguins this Valentine’s Day?
NEW ORLEANS– Want to double date with penguins this Valentine’s Day? Well this Valentine’s Day you could have a memorable experience with the penguins at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.
Audubon Nature Institute is launching a supper club series that combines the culinary expertise of Chef Alan Ehrich and Audubon Catering with exclusive dinners set in unique locations at Audubon properties.
Audubon Supper Club kicks off at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas on Valentine’s Day. Diners will get to spoil their loved ones with an intimate dinner and a once-in-a-lifetime meet and greet with a colony of lovebirds – the Aquarium’s penguin couples.
Guests will learn about the romance – and sometimes drama – that takes place in the penguin habitat over cocktails. Following cocktails, a three-course dinner will be served in front of the breathtaking Gulf of Mexico Exhibit.
This Supper Club series raises awareness about sustainably sourced seafood and highlights environmentally-friendly catering practices.
Audubon Catering is proud to be a certified environmentally-friendly caterer, with recognition from the Green Restaurant Association. This prestigious award means that business meets the strict standards of the association, implementing a wide array of policies to increase environmental sustainability.
“My heart lies in sustainability and I was eager to spearhead Audubon’s certification as Louisiana’s first Green Caterer,” said Alan Ehrich, Audubon’s Executive Chef. “Menus focus on seasonal foods available from local vendors and Farmer’s Markets, and to use fresh herbs grown in the Zoo gardens. I love integrating the latest culinary concepts with classic international and Louisiana fare,” says Ehrich.
Tickets for the February 14 dinner are $125 per person or $115 for Audubon members. Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets now. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m
