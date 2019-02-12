× Tipping point: Tigers Bigby-Williams tips in game winner for Tigers at Kentucky

It was a huge tip-in, and big step forward for LSU basketball.

Kavell Bigby-Williams beat the buzzer with a last second tip-in as the Tigers upset 5th ranked Kentucky 73-71 Tuesday night. LSU moved to 20-4 overall, and 10-1 in SEC play.

The game winning tip-in was reviewed by replay, and confirmed that it did beat the buzzer. Bigby-Williams’ tip-in happened near the basket cylinder. But, whether it was offensive basket interference or not, cannot be reviewed.

“I don’t know the rule specifically, but I think the only thing that’s reviewable is the clock,” said LSU head coach Will Wade. “I don’t think the actual play was reviewable. What they call is what stands.”

Tremont Waters led LSU with 15 points, 5 assists, and three steals.

The win was LSU’s first at Kentucky since February 28th, 2009.