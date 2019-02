Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This year's Grammys was a special time for Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin.

It was his first time being nominated. And he was nominated in two categories!

Sean plays creole and zydeco fusion, which he calls "Kreole Rock and Soul." That's also the name of his latest album.

He stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a demonstration of his innovative style with his hit "Kick Rocks."

You can see Sean Ardoin perform live at the French Quarter Fest on April 14th.