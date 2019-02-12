Remember the Titans: Lakeshore advances to boys soccer semis

It took one big goal by Jake Leger, and some solid defense, to pull off a first for Lakeshore boys soccer.

The Titans defeated East Jefferson 1-nil Tuesday night to advance to the Division II semifinals. It is the first semi-final appearance in the sport for Lakeshore boys soccer.

Here’s some of the action from WGNO Sports, including the game winning goal.

Also in Division II, Holy Cross won at Benton 3-1.

In Division I, Jesuit defeated Dutchtown 4-3, and St Paul's defeated Catholic, BR 3-1.

More soccer highlights on Friday Night Sports, at 11 pm on Nola 38, and Midnight on WGNO.