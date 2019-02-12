× No rose! Colton eliminated former LSU dancer Katie on ‘The Bachelor’

NEW ORLEANS– On last night’s episode of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelor” a gal with local ties to Louisiana was eliminated during the rose ceremony.

Katie Morton is a former Louisiana State University dancer. Her instagram account even reads “Forever LSU.”

Before the rose ceremony Katie had a heartfelt conversation with Colton Underwood telling him that she was really trying to help push their relationship forward.

Underwood ultimately didn’t give her a rose on last night’s episode. Before Katie left she made sure to warn Colton that not all the remaining girls are “ready” for a commitment.

Tune into “The Bachelor” every Monday on WGNO starting at 7 p.m.