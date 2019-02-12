No rose! Colton eliminated former LSU dancer Katie on ‘The Bachelor’

Posted 9:51 AM, February 12, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS– On last night’s episode of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelor”  a gal with local ties to Louisiana was eliminated during the rose ceremony.

Katie Morton is a former Louisiana State University dancer.  Her instagram account even reads “Forever LSU.”

Before the rose ceremony Katie had a heartfelt conversation with Colton Underwood telling him that she was really trying to help push their relationship forward.

Underwood ultimately didn’t give her a rose on last night’s episode.  Before Katie left she made sure to warn Colton that not all the remaining girls are “ready” for a commitment.

Tune into “The Bachelor” every Monday on WGNO starting at 7 p.m.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.