'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot' looking for people who love costumes for new film

NEW ORLEANS– Caballero Casting is looking for people who like to dress up in costumes for the new “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot,” which is starting production in New Orleans later this month.

They are looking for extras to be convention-goers all decked in cos-play or awesome costumes.

They are requiring that the costumes must be homemade and not store bought. The casting agency says that the more creative the costume, the better chance you have picked for the film.

The film is scheduled to start filming after Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Submit pictures of you in your costumes to jsbcasting@caballerocasting.com and Please make sure to include your name, age, state of residence along with the photos.