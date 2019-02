Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you to a hole in the wall comfort food joint in Mid-City, Fharmacy Nola.

Chefs and owners Nhat and Chien Nguyen are serving up comfort food with their twist.

Menu Items Featured:

Dr. Tan Burger

Lemongrass Chicken Tacos

Wings

Vietnamese Sausage

Chicago Style Combo

Fharmacy Nola is located at 2540 Banks Street. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

