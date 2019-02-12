× A match on a dating site led to an armed robbery

THIBODAUX, LA – A match on a dating site apparently led to an armed robbery in Thibodaux.

Around 4 A.M. on February 12, officers with the Thibodaux Police Department responded to Martin Luther King Park in reference to a robbery.

According to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, 25-year-old Kareem Acker was arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim claims to have met Acker on a dating site, and agreed to meet in person.

Police say Acker drove from Gretna to pick the victim up.

The two rode to MLK Park together, where the victim says Acker then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s purse, money and cell phone.

When the victim refused to give up the cell phone, Acker allegedly tried to flee the scene, but his vehicle became stuck in thick mud.

When police arrived, Acker was still in the driver seat. He was ordered out, but refused to fully comply with police.

Acker retrieved something out of the vehicle, and tried to bury the it in the mud.

Pole say that’s when Acker surrendered, and they conducted a search of his person, vehicle and, in the mud.

Authorities say Acker was in possession of multiple prescription narcotics, and they recovered the item in the mud, which turned out to be a stolen, loaded firearm.

Police say that because Acker is a convicted felon, he was taken into custody immediately.

He will be charged with armed robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of Valium (Diazepam).