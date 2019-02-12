Louisiana Lottery selling Zatarain’s scratch-off tickets

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Lottery released this seasons newest scratch-off, hosted by Zatarain’s.

For just two dollars, players can win up to $15,000 playing “Boil It Up!”

“Every year our players look forward to our seasonal crawfish game, making it the perfect opportunity to partner with Zatarain’s and that ‘can’t do without’ essential ingredient that makes a Louisiana boil authentic,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The Lottery is pleased to bring the brand’s popularity to a scratch-off game, another seasonal essential for having a good time!”

More than one million of these special tickets were printed, featuring nostalgic graphics from Zatarain’s seafood boil packaging.

Thirty-five percent of all lottery sales get transferred to the state for K-12 public education, and this game is estimated to bring in nearly $3 million dollars.

And from February 25 to March 8, the Louisiana Lottery will also be running a web-based promotion for Boil It Up!

Players can enter on http://www.louisianalottery.com by uploading a picture of themselves showing both the Boil It Up! ticket and a bottle, bag, box or jar of a Zatarain’s Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil. Five winners will be randomly selected to win a Zatarain’s and Lottery gift basket, and a sixth winner will receive a set of four club level tickets to the March 26th Pelicans vs. Atlanta Game.

The minimum age to purchase a Lottery ticket is 21.