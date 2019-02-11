Smith announces reelection bid for Saint Tammany Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith made it official on Monday and announced he would seek reelection in the fall.

Smith made the announcement before a crowd of supporters at the restaurant Gallagher's on Front Street. He's seeking his second term.

In November 2015, Smith defeated 20 year incumbent Jack Strain to win the job. During his announcement on Monday, Smith touted his successes including the departments crime fighting mobile app.

"You can take a picture or video and report a crime and still remain anonymous. But it is working. It's a great tool," Smith told the crowd to a burst of applause.

Smith faces two opponents in the race, both with extensive law enforcement experience in the parish.

In September, former Saint Tammany deputy Nick Tranchina announced he would run for Sheriff. Tranchina has more than 17 years experience between his time at the sheriff's office and the Mandeville Police Department.

The following month, Chief Tim Lentz resigned from the Covington Police Department and announced his run for sheriff. Before serving as Covington's top cop, Letz worked for the sheriff's office for more than 30 years.

Smith served previously as the chief of police in Slidell as well as on the STPSO.

The election is set for this November.