Second suspect arrested in murder of councilwoman’s sister

NEW ORLEANS – A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Rechelle Hotard.

Around 1 A.M. on February 6, police responded to the 100 block of West 17th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found 47-year-old Rechelle Hotard unresponsive on the ground.

Hotard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Surveillance videos and witness statements led officers to their first suspect, a 15-year-old boy, who they says is responsible for shooting Hotard several times.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, a second arrest has been made.

On February 8, a 15-year-old male from Laplace was arrested for second degree murder, possession of marijuana, and possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Rechelle Hotard is the sister of St. John Councilwoman Jaclyn Hotard.