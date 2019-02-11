‘I had to get on the other side of the fence & run!’ Colton Underwood talks escaping ‘Bachelor’ drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Things are definitely heating up on the hit ABC TV show, "The Bachelor." With the ladies dwindling week after week, the fight for Colton Underwood's heart is getting more intense.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez chatted with Colton!

There's been lots of talk about Colton jumping over a fence to get away from the drama of this season's "The Bachelor." The pressure is mounting for TV's heartthrob Colton Underwood.

"I had to get on the other side of the fence and run away. I'm self aware to know that when things get tough, when things get wound up, I just need to be by myself and get out," Underwood said.

Colton said he was able to get the clarity that he needed.

"It was one of those moments that the emotions were just so ramped up and I just needed to escape," he said.

Another escape for Colton is finding peace within his love for dogs.

"On the Bachelorette the breed of dog I'd be would be a corgi, because Becca K. had a corgi. I'd be a stocky little one. On Bachelor In Paradise I would be a wild scraggly dog that's all dirty. Now on my season of The Bachelor I am a golden retriever," he said.

And only time will tell if Colton finds that "puppy love" with one of these beautiful bachelorettes.

Kenny Lopez's predictions for the final two ladies vying for Colton's heart are Cassie and Hannah G.

(Cassie pictured above)

(Hannah G. pictured above)

"A lot of people have their opinions. You just have to stay tuned to find out," Underwood said.

"The Bachelor" airs on Mondays on WGNO, starting at 7 p.m.