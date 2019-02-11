Win Tickets to Audubon Zoo Soul Fest March 9-10 from WGNO!

WGNO is giving away prize packs to Audubon Zoo Soul Fest, March 9-10! Enter by the end of the month, February 28.

Five Lucky Winners will each receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Audubon Zoo good for one day only, Saturday or Sunday March 9-10. Soul Fest admission is included with Audubon Zoo admission.

Official Rules are linked below the contest entry form.

About Soul Fest:

Music, food and fun are served in great supply during the annual Soul Fest presented by AARP.

Over 20,000 visitors converge upon the Zoo for one of New Orleans’ biggest celebrations of African American history. The two day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Gospel artists at our Capital One Bank Stage!

Visitors can purchase authentic soul food prepared by local restaurants and caterers, and also enjoy the Zoo’s collection of exotic animals! Festival goers have the chance to visit with local health, education and social service organizations and receive valuable wellness and lifestyle information.

Soul Fest is always free with Zoo admission or Audubon membership.

No outside food, beverages, or tents allowed. Portable chairs and blankets are welcomed.

For more information about Soul Fest click here: https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/soul-fest