Steve Zahn & Sabrina Carpenter filming comedy ‘Tall Girl’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a new Netflix comedy, "Tall Girl" being filmed in New Orleans.

The film is about a 16-year old girl who is the tallest girl in her high school. The film revolves around a girl who struggles with being so tall.

Newcomer Ava Michelle will play the lead role. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Angela Kinsey, Griffin Gluck of "American Vandal," Luke Eisner of "The Goldbergs," Sabrina Carpenter of "Girl Meets World" & "The Hate U Give."

This week they are filming a party scene in the Garden District on Harmony street.

McG and Director Nzingha Stewart teamed up on this teen comedy.