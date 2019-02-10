Hail Zulu! 2019 Zulu Queen makes her grand arrival at airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It was a party at the airport today for the Zulu Queen's arrival! It is an annual Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club tradition that takes place every Carnival season at Louis Armstrong International Airport. WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us there!

The 2019 Zulu Queen is Kailyn Rainey. She's 19 years old. She attends school at Louisiana State University and is a sophomore student majoring in finance.

Travelers greeted Zulu Queen Kailyn at the airport today. She was greeted with smiles and camera phones.

Kailyn was selected as Zulu Queen by her grandfather George Rainey, who's this year's Zulu King.

Kailyn is the youngest Zulu Queen in 48 years.

"I didn't think last year around this time that I would be selected as Queen. This just shows follow your dreams and you never know what could happen," she said.

LSU's marching band will march in this year's Zulu parade on Mardi Gras morning.