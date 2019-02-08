Xavier University launches new Physician Assistant Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Xavier University has partnered with Ochsner Health System to add a new education program.

Students may now complete a Physician Assistant (PA) Program.

Upon completion of the extensive 16-month program, graduates will earn their master's degree.

All clinical training will take place withing the Ochsner Health System.

Xavier President, Dr. Reynold Verret is proud to celebrate Xavier expanding to provide more experiential opportunities for students.

Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of 2022.