These popular iPhone apps are recording your screen without your permission 🔴

NEW ORLEANS -- Take note iPhone users... according to TechCrunch, there's a group of popular iPhone apps that record your phone's screen without your permission!

TechCrunch claim apps from Air Canada, Hollister, Expedia and Hotels.com are guilty of recording everything you do on your phone's screen while you use them.

TechCrunch says none of the apps warned the users or requested permission... some are even guilty of recording unencrypted credit card information!

Apple has responded to TechCrunch saying, "Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity. We have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary."

