× Tet Fest-Vietnamese New Year Celebrations this weekend!

NEW ORLEANS- Get ready for the Vietnamese New Year Celebration 2019 at the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church (5069 Willowbrook Drive, New Orleans, LA 70129). It is the Year of the Pig, which represents “energy, enthusiasm, and realism.” The kickoff event is on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 6:00 PM by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond. The FREE event will showcase the traditional Dragon Dance with fireworks, which is believed to scare away evil spirits.

Mary Queen of Vietnam Church is home to over 3,000 Vietnamese families, which is close to the Pre-Katrina period. Our parish will host its annual three-day TET Festival with cultural foods, fun, and games for the entire community along with live bands and entertainment. Since the establishment of the community, our parish had become the “Center of Asian Festivities and Cultural Celebrations” in the Southern Gulf Region. Our annual three-day event is projected to bring over 30,000 individuals to Eastern New Orleans.

Mary Queen of Vietnam Church was established in 1975 and it was a second home of the Vietnamese immigrants. Throughout the years, the parish has added beautiful traditions, unique customs, different cultural foods and many other aspects which make our City of New Orleans a wonderful place to live with richness in cultural diversities.

The schedule of TET 2019 Celebration at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church will be as followed:

Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 6:00PM, Parish TET Festival

celebration begins with the grand opening ceremony, fireworks, and dragon dance. Live entertainment will includes famous singers from all over the country, live bands, shows, and comedian throughout the night until 11:00PM.

Saturday, February 9th, 2019, TET Festival continues from 10:00AM to

11:00PM filled with different entertainment groups, singers, shows, and comedians.

Sunday, February 10th, 2019, TET festival re-opens from Noon to

10:00PM.