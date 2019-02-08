Privateers, Wave gear up for openers

Tulane and UNO both held media day Friday, exactly one week before their season openers at home.

Tulane is trying to better last year’s 25 wins. The Green Wave won only 5 of 22 road games. Head coach Travis Jewett said that number must improve, and so must Tulane’s play on Sunday in American Athletic Conference games.

Tulane's top two starters, Kaleb Roper of Rummel, and Keegan Gillies of Brother Martin return as well as three of the club's top four hitters. Tulane made a major coaching staff change, hiring former Green Wave hurler Daniel Latham as the Green Wave pitching coach.

UNO reached the finals of the Southland Conference tournament a year ago. Catcher Beau Bratton, a junior from Biloxi, hit .315 with five triples. He starts the season with a 32 game on base streak. He also caught every inning of the last 34 games.

Bratton was a first team preseason all Southland selection.

UNO opens the season 2019 season, hosting Michigan State at Maestri Field at Privateer Park.

Tulane opens play Friday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium against George Washington.