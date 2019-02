× Pedestrian fatally struck by train in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Officers with the NOPD are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a train early Friday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Marais and Press Streets.

Officers responded to the call around 3 A.M.

The unidentified victim was struck by a train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any additional information should notify Detective Baldassaro at (504) 658-6215.