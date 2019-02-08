NOLA T-Shirt of the Month’s New Petty Super Bowl Shirt

NEW ORLEANS — The Super Bowl was not one of the Los Angeles Rams’ finest moments and NOLA T-Shirt of the Month decided to remind them with this petty shirt.

It reads, “MAROON 5 – LA 3.” Referencing the Rams lonely 3 points during Super Bowl 53.

The caption reads, “We didn’t see it but we heard Maroon 5 won…we are staying on the #petty train a bit longer with one last design! Pre-Order this BRAND NEW super soft, tri-blend Game Day t-shirt today. Available in uni-sex and ladies v-neck.”

If you too are staying on the #petty train, you can order the t-shirt here.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.