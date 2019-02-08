× Nicholls recognized for it’s dedication to veterans

THIBODAUX, LA – For the 11th year in a row, Nicholls State University has been named a Military Friendly School.

Victory Media and G.I. Jobs Magazine made the announcement on Thursday.

Each year, the list of Military Friendly Schools is composed based on extensive research from more than 8,800 schools nationwide and student veterans responses to the Military Friendly Schools survey.

Nicholls was recognized for exceeding the Military Friendly standard in all six categories, including admissions, orientation, culture, graduation, and academia.

“From the time I was a student here to now, Nicholls has been committed to helping the men and women of our armed forces successfully return to civilian life and better themselves with a higher education,” said Gilberto Burbante, coordinator for veterans services at Nicholls. “What makes Nicholls really stand out is the support our vets receive from the faculty, the staff and our administration.”

Nicholls has also earned the Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus designation.

There are more than 250 veterans currently enrolled at Nicholls.