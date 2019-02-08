Most Streamed Romantic Movies by State ❤️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you plan to Netflix and chill on Valentine's Day, we have the most searched and streamed romantic movies by state.

According to StreamingObserver.com, multiple states love Her, Ghost, It Happened One Night, Sense and Sensibility, Silver Linings Playbook and Titanic. Titanic was the most searched for romantic film in the US!

New York, Massachusetts, and California are the top three states interested in romantic movies. Mississippi was actually the least concerned with romantic films! For Louisiana, it’s surprisingly 1931’s City Lights ✨ starring Charlie Chaplin.

