Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival this weekend at Central City BBQ

NEW ORLEANS- Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival is back, bigger and better than ever with more music, food, dance, celebrity guests, and vendors all at our beautiful outdoor/indoor venue, Central City BBQ, 1201 South Rampart st!



Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival is a funky fusion of Jamaican musical and culinary traditions with the rich culture of New Orleans Carnival! New Orleans and Jamaican culture are so intertwined that it’s only fitting that we have a festival that beautifully blends the two together. Marley Gras celebrates both in a way that only New Orleans can, seamlessly blending Reggae with Brass and Bounce, Jerk chicken with Ya-ka-mein and gumbo, and handmade arts and crafts from New Orleans and Jamaica.

In addition to great music on two stages, the festival will have 15 top food vendors serving up delicious, creative renditions of Jerk chicken and other Caribbean style dishes, New Orleans’ classics, Caribbean drinks, and numerous arts and crafts vendors. (detailed vendor list, artist lineup, and celebrity guest judges will be sent in a separate press release on January 16th. )

The festival will also host New Orleans’ only Scotch Bonnet pepper eating contest and Jerk Chicken Cook-Off Competition with celebrity guest judges.

Entry is $20 before 3pm, cash only. Children tickets are $5. Tickets will sell out! Presale tickets can be purchased at www.marleygrasfestival.com/tickets . For additional information, updates and offers, visit Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival on the following platforms:

