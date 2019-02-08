Love the Saints? Boycott Bowl SCORES big time with a big donation! Guess who gets the check?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You love the Saints.

And you probably went to the Boycott Bowl.

Thousands of you filled Fulton Street for a sold out party on Sunday.

It was a way to skip the Super Bowl after the Saints loss (highway robbery) to the Los Angeles Rams.

You also did something to help the city of New Orleans.

The people who put together the Boycott Bowl wrote a big check to NORD, New Orleans Recreation Development.

It's a check for $57, 404.36.

NORD makes sure kids in the city of New Orleans get to swim, take art and archery and canoeing and fishing.

NORD makes sure seniors get access to fitness programs.