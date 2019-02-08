× Injured JP firefighter’s condition is improving

METAIRIE, LA – Though still in the hospital, Jefferson Parish Firefighter Dan Ziegler’s condition is improving.

On February 2, the JPFD responded to a fire at 501 Rue St. Peter Street, in Old Metairie.

Fire crews first attempted to fight the fire from the inside, but quickly determined it was unsafe, and began to fight the fire from the outside.

Firefighter Ziegler was assisting in the efforts, when he fell through the roof he was working on.

Ziegler was rushed to UMC Burn Center for second and third degree burns.

Ziegler’s family has been posting updates through a website they created. Although the burn swelling has decreased, the risk of infection is still high. As of February 8, he is now breathing on his own, and communicating with this family through written notes.

Several local events have been set up to assist the family with medical bills, as well as a GoFundMe page.

A second fireman, who helped to rescue Zeigler, was also treated for burns to his fingers.